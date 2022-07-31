ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5moq_0gz9z4a400

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River.

Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy

“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him. Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody,” Knudson told the newspaper.

According to KSTP, deputies were first called to the Apple River north of the Highway 35 and 64 bridge around 3:45 p.m. local time.

According to the Star Tribune, the victims and suspect were all tubing down the river when the suspect attacked near the town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson told the newspaper, adding, “It’s a tragic day.”

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released publicly, KSTP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

