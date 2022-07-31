Unbound Now Waco spreads awareness on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Day

www.kwtx.com
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church trailer stolen in Salado
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A trailer from the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado has been stolen. The church was knocked out by the Salado tornado in April and have since begun reconstruction on FM2843. The builders figured out the trailer was stolen earlier Tuesday when they returned from...
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
Seen This List? Over 4,000 Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas
Did you forget about something? Now would be a good time to check. Instead of searching you out, the City of Killeen has decided to give you the chance to take care of business and come to court on your own. Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas. If you have...
West mom shares excitement and concerns for child’s first school day, counselor gives ‘first-day’ advice
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A mom in West is preparing her son for his first day in kindergarten, but she’s also preparing herself for the safety and health concerns that her parents did not have to worry about when she started school. Sally Frazier’s son, Finnigan, has been practicing...
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
Killeen ISD hosting dedication ceremony for new school
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School. Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
Killeen Municipal Court looking for volunteers
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Municipal Court is in need of volunteers during regular business hours – from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Court is asking for volunteers to commit to at least three-hour shifts at least once...
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
