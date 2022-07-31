More Flyers in North Dakota

More people in North Dakota are taking to the skies.

According to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, there has been a 31% increase in passenger boardings for the first half of 2022.

Through June, North Dakota’s eight commercial airports provided about 500 thousand passenger boardings.

This is up by about 120 thousand people compared to last year.

But cancellations and delays have been up across the country, and they plan to continue for the rest of the season.

