Los Angeles, CA

Club Friendlies: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch in USA

By FTW Staff
 5 days ago
Real Madrid will meet Juventus in a Club Friendly on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-2 draw with America on Tuesday while Juventus played to a 2-2 draw with Barcelona this past week.

Get geared up for a night of soccer from the states, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Real Madrid vs. Juventus

  • When: Saturday, July 30
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Club Friendlies Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Di Maria, Zakaria, McKennie, Locatelli, Pellegrini; Vlahovic

Soccer Odds and betting lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

