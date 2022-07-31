ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Kristopher Henry of Dover, DE. Henry was last seen on July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Ellendale, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Henry is described as a black male, approximately 6’01” tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kristopher Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-703-3290 or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 073022  2046

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning. On August 3, 2022, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at […] The post State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILLSBORO, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Kent County, DE
Crime & Safety
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, DE
City
Ellendale, DE
Ellendale, DE
Crime & Safety
Milford LIVE News

DNREC to present at next 2nd Friday event

On the second Friday of each month, the First Presbyterian Church of Milford holds “2nd Friday,” an informational gathering designed to provide information to area residents. Previous events have included presentations by local artists and authors, including Rosemary Connelly whose recent book “Two Years in Italy,” chronicles the years she and her late husband, Bob, spent living in Italy after ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – August 2, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Ground broken for new Milford Police Station Culture Ladybug Festival a huge success in downtown Milford Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary competitors Business Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach Government & Politics Former Councilman Morrow recognized Development ... Read More
Milford LIVE News

Ground broken for new Milford Police Station

On Wednesday, July 27, city and state officials broke ground for the new Milford Police Station which will be constructed across the street from the current station. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2023. “This is a big day for Milford,” Mayor Archie Campbell said. “It is great for us to be building this police station right here. ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextdoor#The Delaware State Police#Delaware Crime Stoppers
Milford LIVE News

WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs

Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware.  Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent

First State Educate, a local education advocacy group, held a webinar Tuesday to outline where COVID-19 relief money went. Relief funds were spent on learning loss, educational technology, building and mental health.  “As we come through, and hopefully out of the COVID-19 pandemic learning loss and recovery, not just academic, but social emotional recovery is a grave concern of mine,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Former Mayor Ham McNatt passes away

Former Milford Mayor Herman “Ham” McNatt passed away on July 15, 2021. His death was recently announced along with the death of his wife, Dorothy Kathryn “Dottie” Watson McNatt, who passed away July 20, 2022. The McNatt’s requested that services be delayed until they could have one together, according to the obituary. McNatt was born August 7, 1924, and his ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Milford LIVE News

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Harry Reed of Wilmington, DE, for felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Wilmington area on Wednesday night. On July 20, 2022, […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Night Out planned for August 2

Milford Night Out, an event that highlights the services offered by the Milford Police Department, is planned for Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 8 PM in Bicentennial Park. This is the 26th year for the event which provides entertainment and activities that encourage residents of Milford and the surrounding areas to come out and celebrate. “This is an annual ... Read More
Milford LIVE News

Former Councilman Morrow recognized

Former Councilman Doug Morrow, who served on Milford City Council for 32 years before stepping down when he moved to Wilmington. Councilman Morrow represented the Third Ward, a seat now held by Nirmala Samaroo. “Whereas  many impressive accomplishments had taken place during his 32 year tenure, some involving essential transportation improvements, major utility expansions, the redevelopment of vacated subdivisions throughout ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Curriculum changes discussed due to legislative action

At a recent school board meeting, Milford School District Board of Education heard details on changes to curriculum that must be implemented by August 2023 due to legislative action. On July 23, 2020, Governor John Carney signed HB 318, also known as the Holocaust Education Bill, into law and, on June 17, 2021, signed HB 198 into law. The second ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Kieffer focuses on helping caregivers as he leads Milford Wellness Village

Lon Kieffer does not like to be called the “brains” behind Milford Wellness Village, giving that honor to Meir Gelley and his Chief Strategy Officer, Rabbi Halberstam, However, as the Executive Director of the organization, he knows that he is charged with assisting those who are housed within the old Milford Memorial Hospital. “One of my personal beliefs is that ... Read More
Milford LIVE News

Spark: A premier summer camp with something for everyone

Spark Summer Camp and After School Program is quickly asserting themselves as a premier summer camp in Delaware. The camp, formerly a massive karate studio, allows hundreds of energetic children to play their favorite field day games, explore their creative minds, and even learn STEM.  Patrick Preece, a karate master who was already running a summer karate camp, realized that ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Apprehend Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police have located and arrested 51-year-old Danny Adkins on felony charges. State Police Arrest Two, Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject – Delaware State Police – State […] The post Delaware State Police Apprehend Wanted Subject appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bicycle and skateboard ordinance removed from city code; sprinklers optional

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council completely removed their bicycle and skateboard restrictions, deciding to use state code to address any issues with those modes of transportation. At the same meeting, council decided to make sprinklers optional in city code. Both subjects had been part of lengthy discussions at previous meetings and workshops. “It is our hope that we ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy