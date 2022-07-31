Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Kristopher Henry of Dover, DE. Henry was last seen on July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Ellendale, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Henry is described as a black male, approximately 6’01” tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kristopher Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-703-3290 or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 073022 2046

