Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
Richmond officer charged with assault was featured in department community video
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police officer Eric Smith Jr. was charged with a felony count of assault and was terminated by the Richmond Police Department for striking a citizen multiple times with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Before his termination, Smith Jr. was featured in a video by […]
Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park
A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Another Armed Robbery In Walnut Creek Saturday
Saturday was a hectic and tragic day in Walnut Creek and we’ll admit our small staff had its hands full from the start. Late in the day we began picking up “chatter” of an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant but were unable to pin down the details. Bounty Hunter General Manager Scott Andrews tells us today (Wednesday) that at approximately 7pm on Saturday a lone patron leaving the restaurant was approached by three individuals in the parking lot BEHIND the business.
Vallejo police investigating armed robbery
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago
VALLEJO, Calif. - It's been almost 15 years since a Vallejo father of four was shot and killed while walking to the store during one summer night. And his family hopes generating new interest in this cold case will bring answers and justice. "Cold cases are hard. Everybody forgets about...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
