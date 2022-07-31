Marion County School District hosts second active shooter drill

www.wdam.com
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty and staff gathered for the Jefferson Davis County School District for their convocation on Aug. 3 to prepare for students to return to campus. At the convocation, district officials also recognized new faces the students might see once they walk into the classrooms.
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the summer, new buildings have taken shape on the campuses of Jefferson Davis County School District. The high school student body can expect to see a brand-new field house located next to the football field. This new facility includes new locker rooms, a physical therapy room and a weight room.
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the projects and initiatives taking place is a major upgrade of...
Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Jones County and emergency responders managed to help revive a man from a suspected overdose overnight Tuesday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42-year-old man lying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a home on State Route 184 in the Powers community around midnight.
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 185 homes in the Southwest Jones Water Association are under a “boil-water” notice,. A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected. Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson,...
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients. On July 14, four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on 45-year-old Maurice McCarthy...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized a large number of Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin on Monday. Narcotics agents with LCSO executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. The search warrant was in relation to two separate reports of overdoses within...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins. Covington County EMA...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis. Want more WLOX...
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs.
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A verdict has been handed down after a two-day murder trial in Lamar County. On Tuesday, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced that 42-year-old Jason Foy Crutchfield was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
‘Friends & Family Day’ scheduled by Vitalant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A day to celebrate family and friends _ and maybe donate a pint of blood _ has been declared by Vitalant. A Hattiesburg blood-collection agency, Vitalant said “Friends & Family Day” would be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Vitalant Center, 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. Brittney Brady, 23, is scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court. According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA...
Fatal crash kills one in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed one on Highway 11 in Pearl River County on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, was traveling north when her vehicle when off the roadway and collided with a tree. Baker...
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. The street closure will last two weeks, starting today, Aug. 2. The Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association closed off part of the street between Baywood road and Greenwood drive.
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette is marching to the beat of his own drum or his own baritone. Averette is a Columbia High School marching band member, showing how “different” only translates to exceptionally unique....
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise
The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy.
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients.
