Oklahoma State offers pair of 2025 QBs after final mini camp

Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
Oklahoma State Football 2022 Position Preview: Cornerback
STILLWATER, Okla. — The start of fall camp for Oklahoma State football is here. In anticipation for the beginning of a new campaign, it is time to take a closer look at the Cowboys by position groups. Next up is a breakdown of the cornerbacks. STORYLINES TO WATCH. 1....
Oklahoma football: Andrew Raym says having Jerry Schmidt back is huge to program
Many inside the Oklahoma football program were excited to hear that Jerry Schmidt was returning to Norman during the transition to new head coach Brent Venables. Schmidt was Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2017 and was part of the 2000 national championship team. Schmidt also spent time at...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Oklahoma State Football Unveils New Lockers
It’s almost football time in Big 12 country as teams across the conference are kicking off fall camp this week in preparation for the upcoming season. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will start fall camp on Wednesday and will look to build off a massive 2021 campaign that saw them finish 12-2 and winners of the Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
OKC Spark started by Tuttle alumna Tina Floyd
Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma, thanks to the Oklahoma City Spark, one of a few teams that will compete in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The Spark is the third team that has so far been announced to the WPF, following the Pride out of Viera, Florida and the Vipers of Evansville, Indiana.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
pdjnews.com
Morrison student Brody Roe recently
Morrison student Brody Roe recently represented Morrison Public Schools in the OCA All-State basketball game. He had many big plays down the stretch to make the final few minutes interesting for his team.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
Oklahoma man ejected from motorcycle, dies
A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
ozarksfn.com
A Place to Gather
TULSA, OKLA. – Tulsa’s Gathering Place is a nearly 100-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. The primary access to the park is South John William’s Way which is just south of 26th Place. The park joins the River Parks East Trail and has multiple access points, depending on what part of the park you want to visit. The park is free to the public.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
