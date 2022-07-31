These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food

1057thehawk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Anyone remember these discontinued products being sold in NJ?
They’re doing it again. Another fast food giant is doing the bend-and-snap. That’s the “Legally Blond” sexy tease. Taco Bell, which has broken more hearts than Ariana Grande, is still teasing us with this sad Mexican pizza lap dance of theirs. First, they discontinued the classic...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ
The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ
From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Rejoices Over The Return of This Fast Food Favorite
Taco Bell fans are rejoicing over a favorite item that is finally making its return to the menu. We’ve all had that late night where you start getting hungry and there is only one place to turn to. Luckily, this spot is open until 2am. Yup, talking about the...
Teachers Are Getting Spoiled At American Dream Mall In New Jersey
We're getting ready to wind down the summer (boo hiss boo!) and that is not good for the mood. American Dream feels your pain so they are throwing The Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash, and you are invited! By the way, they are totally spoiling our teachers and you can still submit your favorite teacher to win!
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
Exciting New Shops and Restaurants are Coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If you’re into hard seltzer, you might want to check out this NJ event
LAKEWOOD — Hard seltzer fans are going to love this. Seltzerland, a national-touring event honoring all things hard seltzer, is making its first-ever visit to New Jersey. On Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone is invited to try more than 100 hard seltzers during Seltzerland at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood.
Neptune Township, NJ Will Welcome Newest Recreational Marijuana Dispensary This Friday
I had partaken in cannabis products before but since having a double spinal fusion surgery done in October of 2021, I have come to almost rely on marijuana for pain relief. I have also heard a lot of other people use cannabis to treat anxiety, seizures and other serious health issues.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Get In Good With Santa At McLoone’s Annual Charity Clambake In Long Branch, New Jersey
The summer is flying and I know that because it is already almost time for the 15th Annual Holiday Express Sunset Benefit Clambake! YUM!. The event raises money to bring music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those who need it the most during the holiday season as well as throughout the year.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0