2 killed, 3 injured after SUV crashes into group of cyclists in Ionia County

GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible. Officials say...
Five bicyclists were injured and at least two have died after being struck by a motorist police suspect was drunk during a bicycle tour, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Saturday evening. At 11:15 a.m., the Ionia County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a car that had run...
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Car hits utility pole, second vehicle leaves scene in Westnedge Avenue crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Westnedge Avenue near Maple Street was blocked off for several hours Saturday morning after a crash, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. It happened around 8 a.m. when a vehicle hit a utility pole. A second vehicle left the scene, officials said. The crash caused...
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
Search for missing West MI man ends after body discovered near site of motorcycle crash
A missing man last seen in Grand Rapids four days ago was found deceased at an apparent crash site Thursday afternoon in West Michigan, state troopers announced.
Person found dead with apparent gunshot wound in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Saturday. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a body on the 1300 block of College Ave. NE. Police say the victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead...
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Mich. sheriff's deputy dies after on-duty fall from horse
HARRISON, Mich. — A Clare sheriff's deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff's officials said Wednesday. Family...
‘Pure evil’: Man sentenced for killing hostage, injuring officers
A man who shot and killed a young father after breaking into a Kalamazoo-area home in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Battle Creek man killed in World War II accounted for
It was announced by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday that U.S. Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith from Battle Creek, who was killed during World War II, was accounted for. Smith was part of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. On Jan. 21, 1945, Smith...
