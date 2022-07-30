Billie Eilish Surprises Fans in Hollywood With Short Set to Celebrate 'Happier Than Ever' Anniversary

www.cbs8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Chrissy Metz Talks About A Potential 'This Is Us' Spin Off
Chrissy Metz stopped by 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to talk about life after the hit show, her partnership with Capitol One Auto Navigator and whether or not 'This Is Us' has a future spin off in the works. Watch!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Lit: Travis Scott Announces “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency
It seems that Travis Scott is back to performing full-time. He has announced a residency in Las Vegas at Resorts World Hotel. As per Hype Beast, the Houston, Texas native is about to do Sin City in a significant way. On Tuesday, August 2, the property made the announcement confirming his guaranteed appearance at their […]
'Andor' is coming to the Star Wars universe—find out how to watch it on Disney+
Journey back to a galaxy far far away this September with the newest Star Wars series 'Andor.' Here's how to sign up for Disney+ before the premiere.
