Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community

ROCKFORD, Ill.
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications. To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a […]
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
WIFR
School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than 24 years. For her, making the wheels turn day in and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
ROCKFORD, Ill.
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
WIFR
Putting the school bus driver shortage to the test
ROCKFORD, Ill.
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
WIFR
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
WIFR
UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients. UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.
LOVES PARK, Ill.
Rockford Scanner™: Stand-off Situation Developing Tonight In Loves Park
At approximately 10:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of 10 E Riverside Blvd in Loves Park, at Tads On The Rock, for reports of a armed subject threatening to possibly throw himself in the Rock River. This incident is still ongoing as it appears this is...
WIFR
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
WIFR
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
Police investigate rural Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at N. Main Street and Gleasman Road. A car crashed into the passenger side of a Rise Broadband truck. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, and the truck lost a wheel. While […]
ROCKFORD, Ill.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen In Rockford
A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported in Rockford. It happened at approximately 10:25 this morning in the area of Benton Street and N Longwood Street. The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating this incident. We will update if anything further is released. If you like Rockford Scanner.
IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
ROCKFORD, Ill.
Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford
At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
WIFR
Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
