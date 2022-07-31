Confetti cannons at Quail Springs Mall mistaken as gunfire

ktul.com
Pauls Valley police investigating after thieves burglarize food pantry
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Hundreds of dollars worth of food was stolen during a break in at The Samaritans of Pauls Valley. It is a non-profit organization that helps feed people in need across Garvin County. "There were doors left open, drawers pulled out and papers everywhere," Pauls...
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to deploy teams to Missouri to help with flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteer teams are headed to Missouri to help with people affected by flooded areas. The DR volunteers will leave on Aug. 7 to Missouri where there is immense flooding. Don Williams, State DR Director for Oklahoma Baptists said that Missouri...
Mid-Del Schools to closely monitor visitors this year
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — To keep classrooms safe, the Mid-Del school district says it will continue to keep a close eye on visitors this year. If you want to drop something off or join the carpool line, you'll have to follow some rules. In the case you try...
Stillwater Public Schools facing lawsuit over alleged religious freedom infringement
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater resident Brice Chaffin and his lawyer Maria Seidler have filed a lawsuit against Stillwater Public Schools, alleging the school district violated his religious liberties at an April board of education meeting. Chaffin referenced teachings from the Bible when speaking to the board on Apr....
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
