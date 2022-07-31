ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia dad caught after NC man killed who was in relationship with daughter; drove 345 miles from N. Virginia

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
 4 days ago

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Virginia dad was finally caught nearly three weeks after deputies at the North Carolina coast said he shot and killed a man who was dating his daughter.

The incident was reported just hours after Independence Day — around 3:15 a.m. on July 5, according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Patriot Place Mobile Home Park off Hubert Boulevard and found the victim.

The Virginia father drove 345 miles from Alexandria to confront the North Carolina man about a relationship involving the daughter of the suspect, deputies said.

When first responders arrived, Jared Musgrove, 27, was on the ground suffering from two gunshot wounds, deputies said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Deputies said they learned James Patrick McAlee, 46, initially was in a fight with Musgrove.

“The two men were separated and McAlee retrieved a gun from his truck and shot the victim,” the news release said.

After nearly three weeks of searching for him, McAlee was caught Monday by an Onslow County deputy and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the news release said.

McAlee was charged with an open count of murder.

