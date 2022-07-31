ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Local Mega Millions tickets cash out $90K in winnings

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Mega Millions’ second-largest jackpot was won on Friday. Unfortunately, no one from Colorado became a billionaire, but a few lucky people walked away with some big prize money.

According to the Illinois Lottery , one person in Illinois struck it rich and had the winning $1.28 billion lottery ticket. Friday’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 29

Although no one in Colorado had the golden ticket, the Colorado Lottery did report that the state had $90,000 in winners. Here is where the winning tickets were sold:

  • $20,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at King Soopers on 9800 West Belleview in Littleton
  • $20,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at A-B Petroleum on 1253 West Alameda Ave. in Denver
  • $20,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at an Everyday gas station on 1823 North Circle Dr. in Colorado Springs
  • $10,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at the 7-Eleven on 19390 East Quincy Ave. in Aurora
  • $10,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at Stop ‘N Save on 10 Meadow Park Dr. in Divide
  • $10,000 winning tickets
    • Sold at Alta Convenience on 1501 Central Ave. in Cañon City

In total, these tickets won $90,000.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Mega Millions ticket sales in Colorado between April 19 and July 27 racked up a total of $25.7 million with $9.7 million of that going to local proceeds.

Did you get lucky? Let us know! If not, find out the luckiest places in Colorado to buy a Mega Millions ticket .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Powerball jackpot ticket worth $206M sold in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County just got a whole lot richer. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to win a $206.9 million jackpot.The ticket was bought at the Sheetz on North Center Avenue in New Stanton. That store gets a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.The Pennsylvania Lottery said this recent jackpot run made more than $18.3 million in sales, creating a profit of $7.3 million to benefit older residents. Winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are checked. Winning tickets should be immediately signed. For more information on how to claim a prize, click here.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
