Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents

Bable Jackson
4d ago
That great I went to Lee Elementary and Lanier I also goes too The Medical Mall for my appointment Thank You Mrs Shirley for all you do may God bless you 🙏🙏🥰🥰
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Mississippi Link
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
WLBT
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held its annual Day of Giving event on Friday, July 29, and surpassed its initial goal of raising $500,000 - a number which is still growing, according to the press release. “Giving back to Jackson State University means creating impactful college experiences and...
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
WLBT
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
WLBT
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
WLBT
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about transferring...
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
WLBT
How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting your child on a school sleep schedule can be difficult after a summer of staying up late at night and sleeping in. Sleep experts say you could give them a few practice runs by setting an alarm that’s within a few hours of when they would normally wake up to start their day.
WAPT
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
WLBT
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
prentissheadlight.com
‘Prentiss High’s own guiding light’
The community is mourning the death of legendary coach and educator Alvin Eugene Gray, who died July 21 at the age of 73. Funeral services for Gray will be held this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the former Prentiss High School gymnasium. Interment followed at Green Grove Baptist Church. Gray...
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
WLBT
Barbers receive mental health support training
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s barbers and stylists are brushing up on a new type of training. However, this has nothing to do with the latest fades, braids, or styles. They’re learning how they could help bridge the gap with mental health care. The barbershop...
vicksburgnews.com
Crash claims the lives of two high school football players
Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
WLBT
Jackson Council considers expanding ‘go-cup’ district for Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years after it was passed, a go-cup district in Belhaven could be expanded. The Jackson City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center at its meeting on August 16. Planning and Development Director...
WAPT
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
WLBT
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
WLBT
Aim for 3 of the 5 food groups for a nutritious school breakfast
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can make this a great year for your child by giving them the right things to eat. WLBT’s Ashley Garner interviewed Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner who shared some tips to ensure your child has a healthy start this academic year. Turner’s breakfast ideas include...
