DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

KCJJ
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
KCJJ
Department of Public Safety releases name of person involved in Cedar Rapids shooting
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the person shot by Cedar Rapids Police over the weekend. At approximately 3:52 am Saturday, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids Police Officers.
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash
(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after reported assault
A Coralville man faces charges after an alleged assault Tuesday night. Officers responded to 2400 block of Walden Road in Iowa City around 11 pm on reports of an assault that occurred on the premises. The man told police that 18-year-old Jestin Wiseman Inman of Boston Way came to the residence to speak to him about a family member.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after an alleged road rage incident where he fired shots at a vehicle with four people inside. According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm Tuesday. The Joint Communications Agency received a call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in the incident that began in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE with two vehicles traveling southbound on I-380. The caller said the passenger of another vehicle brandished a firearm during the road rage incident.
KCJJ
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
ourquadcities.com
Police find suspect with stolen car and then find 2nd stolen vehicle nearby
A 34-year-old Eldridge man is behind bars after police found him with the keys to a stolen car, then discovered a second stolen vehicle at the scene. David Ruble Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600...
KCJJ
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who died in a stabbing in Cedar Rapids earlier this week has been identified by city officials. Officials said 52-year-old Christopher Anson, of Cedar Rapids, died after being stabbed in the chest at a home in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast on Wednesday afternoon.
