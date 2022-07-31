ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says

By Michigan Radio
 4 days ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
