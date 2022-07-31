Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – A driver suspected of being drunk is accused of crashing into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County, killing two people and injuring three others. The crash happened at 11:15 a.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 3000 block of Stage Road of Ronald Township in Ionia County. Police said five bicyclists were struck by a SUV that crossed the centerline into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO