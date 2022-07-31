Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says

www.michiganradio.org
Related
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver accused of killing 2, injuring 3 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – A driver suspected of being drunk is accused of crashing into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County, killing two people and injuring three others. The crash happened at 11:15 a.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 3000 block of Stage Road of Ronald Township in Ionia County. Police said five bicyclists were struck by a SUV that crossed the centerline into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes into charity bicycle tour in West Michigan, kills 2
Two cyclists have lost their lives after an SUV ran into a group of them during the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour in West Michigan. Ionia County officials say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Stage Road in Ronald Township.
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
7-year-old girl hospitalized with severe injuries after dog attack in Lansing
A 7-year-old girl was sent to the hospital and is recovering from “severe injuries” after being attacked by two dogs on Saturday.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
LPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating 15-year-old Luciano Pena. Pena is five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police have not released his last known location, but a photo of him can be seen above. If you have any information on his location you can call the […]
Detroit News
Multiple injured, two dead in Ionia Co. bicycle tour crash, police say
Five bicyclists were injured and at least two have died after being struck by a motorist police suspect was drunk during a bicycle tour, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Saturday evening. At 11:15 a.m., the Ionia County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a car that had run...
Comments / 1