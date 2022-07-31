ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gz9syAG00 We'll see you later, gator! Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were surprised after responding to a home and found a 3-foot alligator at the front door.

The video above is from a previous report.

RELATED: 8-foot alligator strikes woman's leg on her porch in Humble, wrangler says

The deputies responded to the call at the 7700 block of London Tower Lane near Lake Houston about the reptile being near the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137ERZ_0gz9syAG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0GVA_0gz9syAG00

RELATED: Alligator spotted on roadway gives Montgomery County deputies a hard time

Lieutenant Romero and Sergeant Morales were able to successfully wrangle the gator safely and release it back into the wild.

No one inside the home or the deputies were injured.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Houston#Alligator#Gator#Harris Co#Wrangler
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy