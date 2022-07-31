Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch

We'll see you later, gator! Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were surprised after responding to a home and found a 3-foot alligator at the front door.

The deputies responded to the call at the 7700 block of London Tower Lane near Lake Houston about the reptile being near the door.

Lieutenant Romero and Sergeant Morales were able to successfully wrangle the gator safely and release it back into the wild.

No one inside the home or the deputies were injured.