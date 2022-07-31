Saturday Evening Forecast July 30th

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, where there are flood watches in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy downpours are possible. The chance for storms decreases by Monday, with only a slight chance for rainfall in the mountains and Antelope Valley. Flood watches are in effect until at least 11 p.m. Saturday for much of Riverside County and portions of San Diego County. Dangerous rip currents and breaking wave from 3 to...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO