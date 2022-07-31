Saturday Evening Forecast July 30th

keyt.com
Possible weekend showers, thunderstorms in Southland
A chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, where there are flood watches in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy downpours are possible. The chance for storms decreases by Monday, with only a slight chance for rainfall in the mountains and Antelope Valley. Flood watches are in effect until at least 11 p.m. Saturday for much of Riverside County and portions of San Diego County. Dangerous rip currents and breaking wave from 3 to...
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday. El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from...
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend
Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend. Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Saturday morning advising people to...
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita
One person was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a Castaic neighborhood Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, first responders received initial reports of a pediatric drowning in the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic, according to Robert Diaz with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We...
Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday. Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries...
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
Pedestrian bridge to be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, 14, who drowned in Pacoima Wash
A pedestrian bridge will be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Pacoima Wash.
Detectives trying to figure out circumstances behind mysterious death in Santa Barbara County
Authorities are investigating a mysterious death on the South Coast. On July 23rd, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Painted Cave Road, on San Marcos Pass by reports of a person down on the road. They found Nichole Lawson unconscious on the ground. Paramedics pronounced her dead...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
Calabasas business struck by group of thieves: LASD
A group of men stole from a business in Calabasas Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The grand theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Commons Way, said Lt. Roth of the LASD A total amount of merchandise taken has not yet been established, but authorities say […]
The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley
Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
2 injured in shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook, authorities say
Two people were injured in a shooting on the 105 Freeway in Willowbrook Friday evening, according to authorities.
WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps
This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy
A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said. The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Gonzalez of the California […]
San Bernardino County moves forward with underground tunnel plan without Elon Musk
The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is moving forward with plans to build a tunnel to connect Rancho Cucamonga's Metrolink station to Ontario Airport after SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk pulled out of the project.The Boring Co., another company founded by Elon Musk, had proposed the project, linking the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station to Ontario Airport via a nearly 4-mile, underground tunnel in 2019, according to the Daily Bulletin.It's not the first time Musk has proposed a tunnel to bypass Southern California traffic. He has done so in Hawthorne, where SpaceX was based, and has proposed others for underneath...
Graphic Video: Police Open Fire, Kill Suspect at End of Pasadena Pursuit
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: (Warning: Graphic Video) An armed suspect was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning, July 30, at the end of a pursuit on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena. Pasadena Police officers, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and...
