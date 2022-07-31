Ricky Taylor

Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO