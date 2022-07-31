2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Seminole County Indians

www.wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) --The Dale County Warriors look to improve on a 4-6 record from the 2021 season under second year head coach Luke Tucker. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Headland Rams
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams look to rebound from the 2021 season with head coach Reggie Melton’s first season at the helm. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
Water World holding Peanut-Coloring Contest
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is planning to get their own “Peanuts Around Town” peanut in 2023, and want to hear from local Dothan and Wiregrass kids to help them design their new nutty friend. The folks at Water World and Dothan Leisure Services will be holding...
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
Ariton becomes first Wiregrass “Spotlight School”
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers are celebrating. That’s because their school is one of a handful to receive a special title. “Us being one of the twelve schools in the state that was recognized as a spotlight school is just a tremendous accomplishment for our teachers,” says Josh Herring, Principal of Ariton School.
Coffee County schools gear up to start new year
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County administration and staff are working around the clock to ensure they’re ready for their first day on Friday. The school district is putting an extra emphasis on safety this year. They’ve been training administrators ad safety team members on emergency protocol and procedures.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce
He City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Crews are preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art pet rescue and adoption center later this month. One juvenile...
Dothan Regional Airport to hold disaster exercise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport will conduct a disaster exercise on Friday, August 5 at 9 AM. The exercise will simulate an aircraft accident with approximately 25 injuries, according to Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog. The Airport conducts a full scale exercise every two to three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real world environment.
Enterprise honors female wrestler
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School athlete is being recognized for their national achievement. Evelyn Holmes Smith was honored at tonight’s City Council meeting for being an All-American in girls wrestling. She competed at the High School National Wrestling Competition in Virginia this past March. There, Smith...
Bama RV Donating Camper to Dothan Make-A-Wish Child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bama RV will be donating a camper to a local Make-A-Wish child and his family this Thursday, August 4, between 12P.M. and 1P.M. The camper will be given to Brantley Pelham, age 8, from Dothan. Brantley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and is the son of Candace and John Pelham.
Annual Going for the Gold 5k Trail Run and Walk for Children’s of Alabama set
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 9th Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Westgate Trail (501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL 36303). Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit Developmental Therapeutics within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 to support those impacted by childhood cancer.
3 school districts come together for first "Wiregrass Institute"
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
Meeting underway for proposed Dothan charter school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 that will continue discussion for a proposed charter school in Dothan. The Commission Meeting for the Barnabas School of Leadership will take place via Zoom. News 4 will provide a stream of that meeting. If...
City Of Dothan And HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology Announce Partnership
Biotech institute bringing cutting edge research to Dothan. he City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Vet facility coming to Dothan. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews are...
