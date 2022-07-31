2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Seminole County Indians

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport will conduct a disaster exercise on Friday, August 5 at 9 AM. The exercise will simulate an aircraft accident with approximately 25 injuries, according to Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog. The Airport conducts a full scale exercise every two to three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real world environment.

