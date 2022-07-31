Armed Suspect in Custody Following BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Investigation in Roxbury

bpdnews.com
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Authorities seek man in connection with Dorchester shooting
The shooting occurred on July 17 in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a July 17 shooting. The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a...
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police officer, 24, shot dead during traffic stop before suspect leads cops on high-speed chase
A POLICE officer was shot and killed in the line of duty after a routine traffic stop before the suspect led police on a high-speed chase. Indiana State Police Sergeant Scott P. Keegan said 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz was killed around 2am on Sunday when Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, allegedly fired multiple rounds his way and struck him at least once.
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Supervisor charged with murder after police say he shot, killed employee during work-related confrontation in Oakland County
A 27-year-old supervisor now faces murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed an employee after a series of work altercations in June.
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for 'anti-White assault'
Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month. The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested...
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Beating Of Elderly Man in Philadelphia
A 14-year-old boy, Richard Jones, has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia. The teen faces charges, while his 10-year-old brother was released after turning themselves in on Monday, CBS Philadelphia reports. The brothers were among a group of seven juveniles who were captured in surveillance footage beating James “Simmie” Lambert Jr. with a traffic cone last month.
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Suspected drug traffickers off the streets
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
Suspect Allegedly Killed Mo. Police Officer During Traffic Stop Because He Didn't Want to Go to Jail
Police say a man accused of fatally shooting a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop allegedly confessed to firing off his rifle five times during the incident because he did not want to go to jail, according to multiple reports. Joshua Rocha, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
Someone Robbed And Killed A Beautiful Dealership Employee When She Went To Purchase A Car
Charline Rosemond was an active 23-year-old living in Everett, Massachusetts, with her loving family. Charlene was a dedicated employee at a Toyota dealership, and she was interested in becoming a cosmetologist.
Police: SF man was making $500K a year by selling stolen retail goods
A San Francisco fencing operation that dealt in over-the-counter medication and personal care products was shut down when police arrested a 38-year-old suspect on July 13, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Police said that a four-month-long investigation based on information provided by retailers led...
Man murdered in Fort Worth identified
The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified. Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30.
