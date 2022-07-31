ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Armed Suspect in Custody Following BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Investigation in Roxbury

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bpdnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Authorities seek man in connection with Dorchester shooting

The shooting occurred on July 17 in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a July 17 shooting. The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Bpd#Violent Crime#Roxbury District Court
Black Enterprise

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Beating Of Elderly Man in Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy, Richard Jones, has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia. The teen faces charges, while his 10-year-old brother was released after turning themselves in on Monday, CBS Philadelphia reports. The brothers were among a group of seven juveniles who were captured in surveillance footage beating James “Simmie” Lambert Jr. with a traffic cone last month.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy