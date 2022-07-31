Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings Park

tbrnewsmedia.com
Teenager on Bicycle Struck by Car and Air Lifted to Hospital
The Fifth Squad is investigating a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross Mill Road from the west side to the east side at Roosevelt Avenue, a male was struck by a 2013 Gray Honda Accord traveling northbound on Mill Road. After striking the victim, the vehicle stuck a 2015 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound on Mill Road and continued northbound. The male, 14, suffered multiple injuries and was transported by Nassau County Police Helicopter 6 to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.
IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead
State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.
Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash
A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway. It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead. While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
LI driver arrested after hitting boy on bike, fleeing scene: police
The boy was crossing Mill Road at Roosevelt Avenue in Valley Stream around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a gray Honda Accord traveling up Mill Road.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.
Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing From Port Jefferson ShopRite
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing from a Long Island supermarket. The man stole the merchandise from ShopRite, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson, on Sunday, July 24, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Jersey Shore Man Was Intoxicated, Unlicensed In Deadly Head-On Crash: Report
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say
A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Arrest made after woman found shot to death in her Mineola home
Officers found 39-year-old Marivel Estevez shot to death in her home on Long Island over the weekend. Nassau County police announced on Wednesday an arrest has been made in the case.
Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet at a store in Patchogue last month. A man stole a wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St.,...
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
MTA bus driver goes into cardiac arrest, crashes into pole in the Bronx: officials
WEST FARMS, The Bronx (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver is in serious condition Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest, and then crashed her bus into an elevated train column. The driver, 44, was operating a BX21 bus when she veered into the column that holds up the tracks for the 2 and 5 trains, […]
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Long Island man killed after answering door
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
Man shot and killed in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Huntington Station on Aug. 2. Byron Martinez was shot at the threshold of his residence, located at 212 5th Ave., after he answered a knock at the door at approximately 1:15 a.m. Martinez, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.
Driver who fatally struck Nicki Minaj’s father in Long Island hit-and-run sentenced to 1 year
NASSAU COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — The driver in the Long Island hit-and-run crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office confirmed. Charles Polevich pled guilty in May, confessing to leaving the scene of the deadly collision in February of 2021. He struck Robert Maraj, […]
