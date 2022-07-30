PGA Tour: Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

www.skysports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
SkySports
Henrik Stenson completes winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut after being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy
Stenson, who was removed from the role of Europe's next Ryder Cup captain after committing to the Greg Norman-fronted rival tour, posted a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to finish on 11 under and collect the individual first prize of $4m (£3.28m). The Swede led by...
SkySports
Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants
Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
SkySports
Bryson DeChambeau compares LIV Golf with pizza shop in analogy to describe banned PGA Tour players
DeChambeau joined players including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson in joining the breakaway tour, which has eight events scheduled in 2022 ahead of a more expanded calendar next season. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan indefinitely suspended any members who joined the Greg Norman-fronted series, although DeChambeau...
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald named as Henrik Stenson's successor to captain Team Europe in Italy
Stenson was initially appointed Ryder Cup captain in March, only to be stripped of the role last month after electing to join several of his former Ryder Cup team-mates in signing up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Donald has featured in four winning Ryder Cup teams and served...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dakota Gold bids to follow in half-brother's path at Ripon
Two days after half-brother Commanche Falls’ tremendous repeat success in the Stewards’ Cup, Dakota Gold will look to pull off a similar trick in the Ripon feature event, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3:25 Ripon - Dakota goes for Gold at Ripon. A 14-time winner, eight-year-old Dakota Gold...
SkySports
Citi Open: Emma Raducanu wins on hard court return against Louisa Chirico in Washington
Emma Raducanu admitted it felt "really good" to chalk up her first win of the North American hard court season, beating Louisa Chirico 6-4 6-2 at the Citi Open in Washington. The US Open champion started her DC debut slowly but came to terms with humid conditions and pulled out some impressive ground strokes on the way to victory in 87 minutes.
Comments / 0