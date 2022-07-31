KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 31, 2022

A fire update from August 2nd at 8pm, the Fly Creek Fire has not grown any, it is still at 280 acres but it is now 80% contained with around 140 personnel assigned to the fire. Great progress was made yesterday mopping up along the dozer lines around the perimeter. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dropped the Level 2 evacuation notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1 yesterday morning. The Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty campgrounds remains in place. All of the fires located north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area near the intersection of George Millican Rd. and Reservoir Rd. were contained yesterday or found to be false alarms. Yesterday, firefighters responded to 13 new incidents and contained numerous fires across the area. Yesterday evening, six potential new starts were reported shortly after 6pm by a reconnaissance flight. Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of the huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year. The Siskiyou county Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96. More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO