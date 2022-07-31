ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Live updates: Shane Beamer preseason camp press conference

The first of many South Carolina preseason availabilities kicks off in less than 30 minutes. South Carolina’s fall camp starts at 3 p.m. with Shane Beamer addressing the media in a formal press conference. You can follow live updates here. It’s the first of three events Thursday afternoon. Beamer...
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

Browns Kicker Cade York Making An Early Impression

The preseason has always been a time of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming year. No matter how the previous season ended, there’s always a sense of optimism from fans that “this year” things will be different. Although, based on team history, Cleveland Browns fans know to...
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Connor Shaw ranked 4th in 107.5 The Game's Top 30 Gamecocks

In honor of the 30th South Carolina football season in the SEC, 107.5 The Game will be ranking the top 30 players in program history. Legendary Gamecock football quarterback Connor Shaw checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of his former teammate Melvin Ingram. At Flowery Branch High School,...
COLUMBIA, SC

