West Thurston Fire: After 35 Structures Threatened, Two Are Lost in Rochester Blaze

Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
Chronicle
Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash
A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
q13fox.com
Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning. Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor County. Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child. This is...
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
Chronicle
Auburn Gas Station Clerk Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect
A clerk at an Auburn gas station shot and killed a robbery suspect shortly before midnight Monday, authorities told several local media outlets. An employee at a station in the 200 block of Auburn Way South shot the alleged suspect around 11:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department told KING 5.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Chronicle
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Chronicle
Swimmer's Itch Has Been Reported at Long Lake Park in Lacey
The city of Lacey has left a warning at Long Lake Park regarding the possible presence of a parasite in the water that could cause swimmer's itch. Lacey officials said there have been two reported cases of swimmer's itch associated with swimming in Long Lake, according to a social media post.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Found Passed Out In Vehicle in June Accused of Manufacturing, Selling Narcotics
A Chehalis man who was found passed out with a wide variety of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle in June is now facing felony drug manufacturing charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Officers with the Centralia Police Department found the narcotics after they responded to a report of...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 1, 2022
On 08/01/22 at 5:19 p.m. in the 18600 block of Guava St SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jose Manual Anguiano Sanchez, 32, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. On 08/01/22 at 11:23 p.m. in the 8200 block of Quinault Dr NE, police arrested Jack James Short, 41, on suspicion of 1) unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, 2) resisting arrest and 3) an out-of-town warrant.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
