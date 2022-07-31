Hochul declares monkepox a state disaster emergency

pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot, humid run likely through weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a return to the heat and humidity Thursday as high pressure offshore will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s over inland areas, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.
NY and NJ weather: High temperatures return, heat wave possible
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore Tuesday, bringing a return to the summer heat over much of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will return to above average with a high of 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the mid to upper 80s for coastal spots.
