Hochul declares monkepox a state disaster emergency

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a return to the heat and humidity Thursday as high pressure offshore will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s over inland areas, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO