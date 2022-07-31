Former Manship School Dean Jerry Ceppos dies at age 75

www.wbrz.com
Plan to move teen convicts to EBR Parish frustrates local leaders over lack of communication
BATON ROUGE- A plan to move some of the state's most troubled convicted teens to East Baton Rouge Parish has drawn the ire of public officials who believe they have been left in the dark about the decision. This week, an informational meeting was canceled in the City of Baker...
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
BATON ROUGE - With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat. It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.
Police: After picking fight at Tigerland bar, Port Allen officer allegedly followed victims home
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer was arrested after he allegedly started a fight outside a bar near LSU and then followed the victims to an apartment parking lot where they got into another brawl. According to an arrest report, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille, 21, was...
Governor taking trip to Europe, plans to tour flood control projects overseas
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced a plan Thursday to lead a delegation of state and business leaders on a trip overseas to study flood control measures in France and the Netherlands. The governor is scheduled to arrive in Europe on Friday. The governor's office said the visit...
Small development submitted under old ordinance questioned by Livingston Parish
WATSON - The Livingston Parish Planning Commission is giving a small development proposed off of a dead-end street another look after it was sent back to them by the Livingston Parish Council. It was already approved by the Planning Commission with the old parish building rules, but now that new rules are adopted the parish council is questioning the development.
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
Initial accident report describes moments before plane crash that killed Port Allen family
PORT ALLEN - An early report from federal investigators offered the first insight into what happened in the moments leading up to an out-of-state plane crash that killed a mom and her two children from the capital area. Sandra Kirby and her kids, 17-year-old Ian and 13-year-old Amanda, died July...
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
Juvenile among two injured in double shooting late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a young girl, were injured in a double shooting late Wednesday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers are investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday night shortly before midnight on Evangeline Street. Two people were injured, according to police: a man and...
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose death; third overdose on record
BATON ROUGE - Public outrage is boiling over as people are asking how a mother was able to keep custody of her son after she was reported to state child services at least three times before her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. With the...
Mother was twice reported to state before toddler's overdose death; Inspector General investigating
BATON ROUGE - A mother was reported to state child services at least twice before her 2-year-old son died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office outlined at least two previous instances where Whitney Ard, 28, brought her unresponsive toddler to a hospital before the child died on June 26. Ard was booked Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide after law enforcement investigated her son's death.
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in beating a man to death in early July. The Baton Rouge Police Department said July 26 that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with Desmond Orange, 27, around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.
Suspect charged with murder months after 2 people were stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY - Investigators believe a man was stabbed to death after a woman, who was later killed, showed up at his front door looking for help. On March 27, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Kevin Craig, 58, was booked on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse battery.
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
