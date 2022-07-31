Axe-throwing on the go thanks to The Tomahawk Truck

www.wichitabyeb.com
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Revisiting Berneal’s Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers
People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
wichitabyeb.com
Showing some much deserved love to Promise Thai Cuisine
I asked people online to give me suggestions of restaurants that could use some more love. Places that aren’t too busy, but deserve to be. Sometimes, it’s because they don’t have much of a social media presence, they don’t have any marketing budget, or simply people may not know they exist. Whatever the reason, I’m here to spread love to Promise Thai Cuisine.
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
wichitabyeb.com
A look inside the new Tacos tj 664 location
One of the popular Mexican restaurants who started out originally as a food truck has finally expanded to east Wichita. Tacos tj 664 has brought the taste of Tijuana to north Rock Road in the former Planet Sub space at 3526 N. Rock Road. We stopped by recently to check out the new digs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (August 3-7)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. NBC World Series | August 3-August...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
wichitabyeb.com
Experiencing the NBC World Series at Eck Stadium
The NBC World Series is back and you still have a few days to check it out. What started in Hutchinson, KS last week, made its way to Eck Stadium in the first week of August. Games started on August 1 and run until Saturday, August 6. The NBC World...
RELATED PEOPLE
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
KWCH.com
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic delays coming to Delano District starting today
The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on Douglas.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
KAKE TV
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
More guns are being stolen from Wichita cars. Here’s where the most thefts happen
“We’re not talking about somebody that busts the windows and starts searching through the car hoping to find a firearm. I mean they’re literally just opening the door,” a Wichita police spokesman said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
KAKE TV
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
Comments / 0