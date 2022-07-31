Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation

www.wbrc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
wbrc.com
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom. Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week. Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers...
wbrc.com
Blount County Schools to begin school year with full staff of nurses
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On the first day of school, Blount County Schools will have a nurse in every building. Superintendent Rodney Green said now more than ever it’s important to have a full staff. “That’s reassuring for a parent to know that we’ve got somebody there who...
wbrc.com
Experts share tips for transitioning kids with special needs back-to-school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, your daily routine is likely about to change and it can be overwhelming for parents and students. Getting back in the school swing of things can be difficult for parents and students, but experts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Pelham City Schools implementing police precincts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is taking a unique approach to make your child’s school safer. Schools like Pelham High School will now act as a police precinct. Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said they kept asking themselves one question. “What can we do to enhance school...
wbrc.com
BCS says more than 60% of students are registered for the upcoming school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School bells will be ringing on August 8 for Birmingham City School students, and district leaders say so far, so good. Birmingham City School leaders said more than 60% of students have registered for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday. That’s means about 8,000 students...
wbrc.com
School bus drivers a large priority for Tuscaloosa school districts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children will be returning to the classroom over the next two weeks, but how will they get to school?. Several districts have been actively searching for bus drivers all summer long. Each of them have found their own way to ensure the routes will be staffed with a driver not only for next Wednesday, but throughout the year. Still, both Tuscaloosa City Schools and Tuscaloosa County Schools are still searching for additional drivers.
wbrc.com
After school program free for Chilton Co. Pre-K-6th students for 2022-2023
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Chilton County students will have access to free after school programs for the 2022-2023 year. The Chilton County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s recommendation that the after school program for students in Pre-K through 6th grade be available free of charge. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. School students to get new technology
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC)- Summer is winding down and a new school year is near. For Tuscaloosa County School students that means new technology. They’ll have their own assigned I-Pads for educational use. Students and parents will learn much more about how it all works during the first few weeks of school.
wbrc.com
Data shows higher murder rates per capita for Birmingham compared to other major nearby cities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data analysts are tracking murder rates around the country and Birmingham is nearing the top of the latest list. AH analytics is tracking murder rates in 90 different cities. While Atlanta and New York are bigger than Birmingham, they don’t have a larger murder rate.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
wbrc.com
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
wbrc.com
Why the latest Equifax glitch shows the importance of watching your credit score
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight, a warning that you may be paying more than you should be if you borrowed money for a purchase anytime this spring. The Wall Street Journal reported that credit agency Equifax gave inaccurate credit scores on millions of consumers seeking loans. This mistake may...
wbrc.com
ALEA and schools urge caution on roads with the sun setting on the summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children and grandchildren will soon be back in the classroom, but even if you are kid free, the return to school will undoubtedly affect you, in particular out on the road ways. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a number of tips today to encourage...
wbrc.com
‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed. Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported...
wbrc.com
School supply parking ticket donation program starts in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s now your chance to receive a little mercy on those unpaid parking tickets in Tuscaloosa if you bring in some school supplies for the local school districts. As of Monday, only a handful of folks had taken advantage of the program based on what...
wbrc.com
Conflict resolution program gears up for new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of the new school year, a conflict resolution program creator said he was excited about changes they’d seen in students since opening permanent offices at certain schools the previous year. “Since we got the office here, it was 45 days we’ve been here and...
wbrc.com
Pell City High School students start mental health podcast
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sem;Colon is a mental health awareness project organized by students at Pell City High School. Their goal is to address the increase in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts amongst teenagers and pre-teen students. Founder Anna Claire Hathorn says this all started as she searched for...
Comments / 1