Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children will be returning to the classroom over the next two weeks, but how will they get to school?. Several districts have been actively searching for bus drivers all summer long. Each of them have found their own way to ensure the routes will be staffed with a driver not only for next Wednesday, but throughout the year. Still, both Tuscaloosa City Schools and Tuscaloosa County Schools are still searching for additional drivers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO