P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store

Arnold to hold open house at Public Works Complex
Arnold officials are offering residents the chance to get a glimpse at some of the machinery that makes the city work. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will hold their first-ever How Our City Works open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Public Works Complex, 2912 Arnold Tenbrook Road, where the city will display trucks and other equipment.
Calendar of events Aug. 4-11
Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., Arnold Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. August donors receive $10 gift card. Call 314-658-2000. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays,...
Crestwood Advances Lux Living Apartment Development Planned for Watson Road
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Board of Aldermen this week gave preliminary approval to developer Lux Living’s plans for 276 apartments and commercial space. Lux Living, through its CWD Equity LLC entity, filed plans to build the apartments and over 12,000 square feet of retail and commercial at 8800 Watson Road. The apartments would span three buildings, plans show.
Local train club selected to display model at national show
The Jefferson County and Southern Model Railroad Club will display a model at the 2022 National Train Show this month. It will be the first time the club displays a model in the national show, said Bob Miller, a member of both the Jefferson County club and the National Model Railroad Association.
Two separate ambulance district propositions pass, one school district’s fails in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of voters throughout Jefferson County had the chance to vote on different propositions in Tuesday’s August Primary Election. Voters in the Hillsboro School District ultimately decided against Proposition KIDS which was a no tax increase $25-million bond issue. The measure needed 57 percent to pass...
‘Redbird’ project rezoning approved
The Crystal City Council has rezoned three more parcels of land for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. The council voted unanimously Monday night, July 25, to rezone an 8.34-acre parcel, a 9.91-acre parcel and a .029-acre parcel, all owned by developer Larry Goodwin. Those parcels had been zoned either M-1 light industrial or C-2 general commercial and were rezoned to an M-2 industrial zoning district.
Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
Farmington Announces New Company
(Farmington) The city of Farmington has announced the addition of a number of new jobs to the area. Mark Toti has details.
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles outside Eureka auto center
Eureka Police are investigating two incidents at Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, 1299 W. Fifth St., where catalytic converters were stolen. The two thefts appear to be connected, police reported. The first theft happened at about 9:30 p.m. July 12 when a catalytic converter was cut off a 1999 Ford...
RV park flooded, water rescue in Jefferson County Thursday morning
Heavy rain overnight into Thursday morning caused flooding in Jefferson County. One RV park flooded, water rescue was needed for one family.
Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
Coyotes become a problem for residents
Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
