P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO