ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Portland Festival of Nations brings the community together for the first time since 2019

By WGME
WGME
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
CARIBOU, ME
WGME

Barn restoration underway at Desert of Maine in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A big project is underway in Freeport to restore a barn rich in history. When Mela and Doug Heestand bought the Desert of Maine back in 2018, there was on piece of the property they particularly fell in love with. "This was the thing that was like...
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
WGME

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Community, police enjoy 'National Night Out' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A handful of community organizations in Portland got kids outside Tuesday night in a Kennedy Park event hosted by the Portland Police Department. "National Night Out" allows the community and police to interact in a positive way, especially teaching children that police officers are there to help them.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway

This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Rwandan Vendor
WGME

Portland superintendent to leave after this school year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana says he plans to leave after this upcoming school year. According to the Press Herald, Botana told the school board Tuesday night he plans to leave a year earlier than originally intended. Botana has been with the district for six years and his...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WGME

Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

More affordable housing coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
MAINE STATE
WGME

Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water

BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Farmers' Almanac predicts early, cold winter

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Farmers' Almanac for 2022-2023 is out and it's predicting some cold temperatures. The almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's, and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. January is predicted to be particularly chilly in the Northeast. "We're saying that...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy