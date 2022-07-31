Portland Festival of Nations brings the community together for the first time since 2019

wgme.com
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
Barn restoration underway at Desert of Maine in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A big project is underway in Freeport to restore a barn rich in history. When Mela and Doug Heestand bought the Desert of Maine back in 2018, there was on piece of the property they particularly fell in love with. "This was the thing that was like...
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
Community, police enjoy 'National Night Out' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A handful of community organizations in Portland got kids outside Tuesday night in a Kennedy Park event hosted by the Portland Police Department. "National Night Out" allows the community and police to interact in a positive way, especially teaching children that police officers are there to help them.
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Portland superintendent to leave after this school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana says he plans to leave after this upcoming school year. According to the Press Herald, Botana told the school board Tuesday night he plans to leave a year earlier than originally intended. Botana has been with the district for six years and his...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- When temperatures get as high as they did this week, it can take a toll on anyone who's outside for long periods of time. If you're working outside or don't have air conditioning, it could lead to heat exhaustion, or even worse, heat stroke. Warning signs of...
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water
BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
Farmers' Almanac predicts early, cold winter
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Farmers' Almanac for 2022-2023 is out and it's predicting some cold temperatures. The almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's, and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. January is predicted to be particularly chilly in the Northeast. "We're saying that...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
