Married Rabbis Take Over the Pulpit at Tamarac’s Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek

thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
Chabad of Tamarac Invites Residents to Visit Israel on 8-day Tour
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac invites residents on an incredible tour of Israel. An eight-day trip in 2023 is open to all travelers, no matter their religious affiliation. The Land and the Spirit JLI Israel Experience by Chabad is an educational exploration of the Holy Land’s sites, history, geography, and spirit that will unearth travelers’ innate connection to Israel and its vibrant soul.
Fundraiser Planned for Gary Schweikhart This Month
We all know that life can change in a millisecond. And it did for Gary Schweikhart on July 11. Schweikhart, locally regarded as the godfather of public relations in Palm Beach County, was simply working in his home office when a speeding car crashed into—and through—his house, burying him under rubble completely.
Broward County Animal Care Hosts “Clear the Shelters” Event with a Family Fun Day
Broward County Animal Care is participating in the nationwide annual Clear the Shelters campaign to help more than 200 dogs and cats at the shelter find a forever family. To celebrate the campaign, Animal Care Division will host a weekend-long kick-off event on Friday, August 5, with giveaways from Funky Buddha Brewery.
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
Broward Teacher's Union Questions Reimbursement of Principals' Trip to Naples Ritz Carlton
The images on the Broward County Principal and Assistants Twitter page show what it looked like at the end of July when the principals gathered at the Ritz Carlton in Naples. The professional association they belong to said they did more than 11 hours of required professional training in those seminars.
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder
A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
J.P. Taravella High School Holds Bootcamp for Freshmen
J.P. Taravella invites freshmen and any new students to a BootCamp to learn about the campus and the faculty. Held on Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the “Groove Into JPT” Freshman BootCamp includes a tour of the school and an overview of JPT programs. The tickets are $20 and include lunch and a t-shirt.
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
Parkland school shooter’s defense attorneys wipe away tears after grieving father testifies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two of the assistant public defenders working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life dabbed their eyes with white tissues on Tuesday as grieving parents read their victim statements in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defenders Tamara Curtis and Attorney Nawal Najet Bashiman, who...
‘Our lives have been shattered and changed forever’: Parkland families testify about the loss they suffered
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. This story contains graphic testimony that may be disturbing to some readers. The victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School began coming to life Monday in the words, memories and anguish of those they left behind. Jurors in the case have heard, in excruciating ...
Broward Health Offers Free School Immunizations for the Uninsured
Broward Health Community Health Services is offering free immunizations and low-cost physical exams for uninsured children (ages 4 to 18) at two community health centers during its “Mobilize to Immunize” event. Caregivers will provide immunizations against infectious diseases such as whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, Hepatitis B,...
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
