Long-term care facilities struggling in our state

North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state.

According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic.

Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a lot of money.

Also, vaccination and mask requirements are also keeping a lot of applicants from applying.

The shortage is so bad in parts, that places have closed, including those in Mott and Wilton.

