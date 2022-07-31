ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ND

Long-term care facilities struggling in our state

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7kM1_0gz9mVPD00

North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state.

According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic.

Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a lot of money.

Also, vaccination and mask requirements are also keeping a lot of applicants from applying.

The shortage is so bad in parts, that places have closed, including those in Mott and Wilton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
KX News

ND pre-Kindergarten early education system ranks at the bottom of states

A new data survey suggests pre-Kindergarten early education in North Dakota ranks near the bottom of all U.S. states. According to the numbers from personal financial website WalletHub, North Dakota comes in at #50 among the states and the District of Columbia. Only Indiana ranks lower than North Dakota. WalletHub used 12 key metrics to […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Mott, ND
gspublishing.net

Henke joins JMHCC as provider

With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates

(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
CANCER
KX News

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care Facilities#Medical Services#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is supposed to provide $250 million in every […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
96.5 The Walleye

Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished

Are there "ghost towns" in the area? Unfortunately, there are probably plenty. I tripped across a very interesting story about Omemee, North Dakota once located up north in the Bottineau area. In 1906, it was a prosperous town boasting a population of 605. Was there nothing Omemee couldn't do?. Well,...
POLITICS
kxnet.com

KX Conversation: North Dakota Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 2nd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with North Dakota Lottery Sales & Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy. Koppy discussed the contribution the lottery makes to the state, preparing to give people a chance to win a major jackpot and more.
LOTTERY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home

Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
KX News

Resources for helping the homeless during the summer

The month of August is here and from the looks of it, warmer temperatures are on the rise. Those without a home are going to seek a place to stay cool and a roof over their heads. “We actually do see the biggest spikes during the summertime. I think people come to the Bismarck area […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy