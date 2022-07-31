ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bobby Lashley Retains US Title At WWE Summerslam (Clips)

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card

WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling

As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
WWE
411mania.com

Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW

In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
411mania.com

Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC

– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Bank#Ustitle#Theory1
411mania.com

UPDATED: Becky Lynch Confirms Injury On WWE Raw, Out ‘Several Months’

UPDATE: WWE has provided an update on Becky Lynch following her appearance on this week’s Raw. The company announced that Lynch is expected to be out “several months” as a result of her separated shoulder, an injury she suffered at SummerSlam:. ORIGINAL: Becky Lynch has confirmed reports...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic

– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 08.04.22

Oliver Carter pinned Rohan Raja in 5:25 (**¾) Sha Samuels pinned Bodhi Hayward in 4:43 (***) Isla Dawn vs. Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest in 7:15 (**) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling – and check out the GoFundMe that’s still open for Larry’s family.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA

“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
WWE
411mania.com

Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:. * Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. * Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace. Hail and Grace...
WWE
411mania.com

Taz Declares That Team Taz Is No More On AEW Dynamite

Team Taz has officially split, as noted by Taz himself on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured Taz declaring on commentary that his group was no more following last week’s show in which Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Ricky Starks. Soon after that declaration, Hobbs defeated Ren...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked about who would in a fight between Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Khan vs. Stephanie McMahon: “Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would...
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Triple H Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was When He First Came To WWE

Logan Paul delivered in his match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and is now signed with the company, but Triple H acknowledges he didn’t know who Paul was at first. The WWE EVP and head of creative was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show on Tuesday and talked about his initial reaction to Paul coming into the company back in April of last year, noting that he didn’t know who the internet celebrity was.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy