Bobby Lashley Retains US Title At WWE Summerslam (Clips)

Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
UPDATED: Becky Lynch Confirms Injury On WWE Raw, Out ‘Several Months’
UPDATE: WWE has provided an update on Becky Lynch following her appearance on this week’s Raw. The company announced that Lynch is expected to be out “several months” as a result of her separated shoulder, an injury she suffered at SummerSlam:. ORIGINAL: Becky Lynch has confirmed reports...
Booker T on Getting the Call to Appear on WWE Raw, Says Not Not Looking to Rejoin Commentary Team
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his recent Monday Night Raw appearance earlier this week on his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T on his recent Raw appearance: “Of course, I’m the guy who brought the United States Championship to the WWE...
Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic
– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 08.04.22
Oliver Carter pinned Rohan Raja in 5:25 (**¾) Sha Samuels pinned Bodhi Hayward in 4:43 (***) Isla Dawn vs. Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest in 7:15 (**) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling – and check out the GoFundMe that’s still open for Larry’s family.
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:. * Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. * Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace. Hail and Grace...
Dakota Kai on Her ‘Whirlwind’ WWE Return at SummerSlam, Getting to Work With Bayley
– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed her WWE return at SummerSlam and being grouped up with Iyo Sky and Bayley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dakota Kai on her WWE return at SummerSlam: “Honestly, it still feels like...
Taz Declares That Team Taz Is No More On AEW Dynamite
Team Taz has officially split, as noted by Taz himself on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured Taz declaring on commentary that his group was no more following last week’s show in which Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Ricky Starks. Soon after that declaration, Hobbs defeated Ren...
Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked about who would in a fight between Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Khan vs. Stephanie McMahon: “Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would...
AEW Dynamite Numbers Slightly Fall This Week, Tops Cable TV Ratings for Wednesday
– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Numbers were slightly down in the total viewing audience and key demo numbers, but the show still managed to top the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday. Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged...
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
Triple H Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was When He First Came To WWE
Logan Paul delivered in his match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and is now signed with the company, but Triple H acknowledges he didn’t know who Paul was at first. The WWE EVP and head of creative was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show on Tuesday and talked about his initial reaction to Paul coming into the company back in April of last year, noting that he didn’t know who the internet celebrity was.
