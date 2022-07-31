Salt Lake City police investigate woman’s death after she left their custody

ksltv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In Utah
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center Theatre
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center Theatre
KSLTV
Bountiful police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people. One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
KSLTV
Four more arrests made in death of 16-year-old near Lindon trailhead
LINDON, Utah — Four more teenagers have been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy near a popular trail in Lindon. Officials with the Lindon Police Department said Thursday that those individuals are between the ages of 16 and 17 years old, adding that their identities and criminal charges will not be released due to their ages.
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
Teen injured after drive-by shooting in West Valley City
A teen is recovering in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a West Valley City park and police are still searching for the suspect involved.
ksl.com
Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter
SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a Salt Lake motorcycle crash Wednesday has been identified as recently retired paramedic David Alexander Kluger, police said Thursday. Kluger, 48, retired April 16 after spending 22 years as a firefighter paramedic for Unified Fire Authority, the organization said in a Tweet.
KSLTV
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
KSLTV
Missing Utah woman found alive 1 week after crashing car in 300-foot ravine
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
ksl.com
Drunken man arrested with 3 dozen open containers in vehicle, Sandy police say
SANDY — Sandy police recently arrested a man who they say had 37 open containers in his car and failed field sobriety tests. "We had a concerned citizen call in reporting a reckless driver, initially," said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt. Moffitt said the caller reported the driver was...
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
KSLTV
One dead after SLC motorcycle crash; third serious crash in 12 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2300 South. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday and officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said southbound 1300 East will be closed at 2100 South for several hours.
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
KSLTV
Police release video of 2020 shooting at MTC, ask public for info
PROVO, Utah — Police released new footage of a shooting that happened in the early morning hours at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2020. The video was posted on Facebook Wednesday — the two-year anniversary of the incident. Officials with the BYU Police Department also renewed their...
KSLTV
Suspect arrested for causing brush fire in Springville while trying to kill spider with lighter, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after he allegedly caught a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider Monday afternoon. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man told police he was using a lighter to burn a spider. When authorities arrested...
