ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Prevent food poisoning this summer with these safety tips

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4

Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate today with watermelon margaritas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's National Watermelon Day!. There's no better way to enjoy the refreshing fruit than to have it in a margarita!. Francisco Cutter, General Manager of Felipe's shows us how to make the festive drink.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Restaurants look to expand customer base with 'Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month'

Plant-based diets are growing in popularity and restaurants are taking notice. As Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month approaches, restaurants in Baltimore are spotlighting plant-based dishes. Samantha Claassen, owner of Golden West Café in Hampden, is excited about vegan dining. Whether it's the fried coconut vegan shrimp platter, the vegan tuna wrap...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Heat Advisories up for Maryland on Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Extreme heat and humidity will ramp up for Thursday for Central Maryland, with high temperatures ratcheting back into the dangerously hot and humid middle and upper 90s. After hitting 95 on Tuesday and 94 on Wednesday, we'll almost certainly be establishing our sixth heat wave of...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Wash Hands#Bacteria#Nutrition
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School: Addressing Body Image Concerns

(WBFF) — It's back-to-school season and that means picking out your outfit for the first day. While some may be excited to do it, others dread how they will look on the first day. Some kids feel the need to keep up with their classmates' style and that may cause some body image issues. Laurie Wollman is a clinical professional counselor at The Renfrew Center of Baltimore. She shares how you can ensure this doesn't lead to more severe problems.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dine in serenity at the Inn at Perry Cabin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out and explore the many dining options Maryland has to offer. Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies the Inn at Perry Cabin. Chef Gregory James shares what they have.
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Baltimore

You can make your own adoption fee this month at BARCS

BALTIMORE -- There's no catch if you want to start playing fetch -- you can name your price for adoption fees at one local animal shelter all August long. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, BARCS for short, said all adoption fees in any amount will be "welcomed and celebrated." The standard adoption fee is $75, but BARCS said that whether a customer wants a free adoption or to donate $500, it's all up to them.Bailey Deacon of BARCS told WJZ that a rush of adoptions over the pandemic is slowing down. The shelter has run out of space twice this...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance struck while transporting a patient to the hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver struck an ambulance in route to the hospital, early Sunday morning. According to police, just before 3 a.m., an ambulance from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company was hit at the intersection of White March Boulevard and U.S. 40 West, sending the entire crew to Shock Trauma.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore students denied virtual learning despite 700 apparent open spots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City families are outraged after learning their children, who have disabilities, were denied access to the City Schools Virtual Learning Program even though it appears there were hundreds of spots available. “It's another slap in the face,” said Baltimore City mother Whitney Davis, when asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy