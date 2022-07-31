Rallygoers call for Amy DeGise’s resignation

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has scheduled virtual public hearings in August for proposed Congestion Pricing Tolls for those entering south of 60th Street in Manhattan. If approved, NJ residents will be paying a portion of revenues generated by Congestion Price Tolling. This is anticipated to start by the end of 2023 or early 2024 at the latest. The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimates it will generate $1 billion annually. These revenues will be used to leverage another $2 billion annually via bonding. This is supposed to raise $15 billion that which will help pay for the MTA $51 billion 2020 – 2025 Five Year Capital Plan. Both NJ Transit and the Port Authority have similar multi year Capital Plans. New Jersey residents should consider asking for a fair share of revenues generated by these new tolls that they will be paying.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO