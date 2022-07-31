Rallygoers call for Amy DeGise’s resignation

hudsonreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
Court hearing on Jersey City ward map lawsuit set for tomorrow
Jersey City’s controversial ward map is heading to court tomorrow, as the commission behind it will seek to dismiss a lawsuit by a councilman and a coalition of local groups aiming to overturn it. Oral arguments have been scheduled before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula on Friday,...
Amy DeGise reports harassment, death threats to police
Jersey City Council member Amy DeGise has filed a police report about harassment and death threats she’s received following her involvement in a hit-and-run last month when she struck a cyclist without stopping. According to her spokesman, Phil Swibinski, DeGise had received a number of threats via email and...
Announcing Partners, Performers & Artists for Le Diner en Blanc – Jersey City 2022
Art House Productions has announced the lineup of partners, performers, and artists for the first annual Le Dîner en Blanc – Jersey City, taking place at a secret location on August 25. Le Dîner en Blanc is a chic, pop-up picnic event held in over 120 cities across...
Bayonne considers establishing procedure for extra-duty police services
Bayonne is weighing a measure that would establish a procedure for extra-duty police services. The City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize amendments to existing city ordinances regarding the police department and extra-duty services at its July meeting. According to the ordinance, the provision of police for special services...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bhalla thanks Murphy and legislators for $100 million Rebuild by Design funding
The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently provided an additional $100 million by Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey. The historic funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project including the above-ground flood mitigation infrastructure at Harborside Park, transforming it into a resiliency park at 15th and Garden Streets that will protect Hoboken from rising sea levels and storm surge from the Hudson River.
Bayonne to advance redevelopment plan of former Seahorse Express property
Bayonne is moving forward with plans for the redevelopment of the former Seahorse Express property. The City Council has introduced an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for the site at 69-73 LeFante Way. In February of this year, the council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area.
Weehawken opens pool to non-residents
Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the township’s outdoor pool. The pool is located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard. It opened in August of 2021, although there is still ongoing construction at the facility and its surroundings. Due to the...
To be continued: Story Dispensary gets carried at Planning Board, again
Story Dispensary’s quest to gain Planning Board approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary in Hoboken ended without a conclusion again on Aug. 2, as the application was adjourned to Aug. 11 due to the length of the meeting. The applicants have sought to open a dispensary at the site...
RELATED PEOPLE
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
Amy DeGise took an oath to uphold the law
To the City Council President and City Council Members:. I sit here today reading about the accident involving Ms. DeGise and Mr. Black and feel compelled to write you regarding my own experience involving a hit skip incident. In 2019 my husband was taking his daily bike ride in our...
Amy DeGise Needs to Step Down
I have seen the video, and I have read the various comments from the public. Given the available information, I still maintain that Amy DeGise should vacate her seat on the council immediately. The public’s demand for DeGise’s resignation will only increase as she stubbornly holds on to her council seat. This incident is not going to be swept under the “political carpet.”
Why NJ Should Get A Fair Share of MTA Congestion Price Tolling
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has scheduled virtual public hearings in August for proposed Congestion Pricing Tolls for those entering south of 60th Street in Manhattan. If approved, NJ residents will be paying a portion of revenues generated by Congestion Price Tolling. This is anticipated to start by the end of 2023 or early 2024 at the latest. The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimates it will generate $1 billion annually. These revenues will be used to leverage another $2 billion annually via bonding. This is supposed to raise $15 billion that which will help pay for the MTA $51 billion 2020 – 2025 Five Year Capital Plan. Both NJ Transit and the Port Authority have similar multi year Capital Plans. New Jersey residents should consider asking for a fair share of revenues generated by these new tolls that they will be paying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amerigroup New Jersey Launches Initiative to Encourage Back to School Summer Reading
As the back to school season approaches, Amerigroup New Jersey is expanding its Read Across America Initiative in partnership with the Jersey City Free Public Library system. Through the introduction of the reading platform “Beanstack” along with the updated Amerigroup Video Library, students across the state will have access to an array of different learning tools and resources.
Bayonne officials seek to address rising crime
Bayonne officials are looking at a variety of ways to address rising crime in the city. Bayonne Police Department (BDP) Deputy Police Chief Joseph Scerbo addressed the public at the July 20 meeting of the Bayonne City Council. This came at the request of City Council President Gary La Pelusa, following residents bringing their concerns to the council about safety in the First Ward and the rest of the city.
Courage, Devotion, Readiness, Valor
Every morning, I walk Lincoln Park past the fireman monument. The front reads “Courage.” Today, I walked around it noticing three other words: Devotion, Readiness, Valor. In the craziest times in memory, courage is key. To survive, pray for strength to fight name stealers who own everything needed, planning control through nefarious action. They menace and dismay.
North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision
Authorities are investigating a crash in North Bergen that left two people in critical condition, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. On Wednesday, August 3, shortly after 2 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Christopher Reber Receives ACCT 2022 Northeast Regional Chief Executive Officer Award
Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President, Dr. Christopher M. Reber has been named the recipient of the 2022 Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Northeast Regional Chief Executive Officer Award. As the regional honoree, Dr. Reber is a finalist for national-level recognition as a potential recipient of the ACCT...
Secaucus contemplates removing bus stop on Meadowlands Parkway
Secaucus is planning to remove a bus stop on Meadowlands Parkway. The Town Council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance at its July 26 meeting. Mayor Michael Gonnelli was absent from the meeting, so Third Ward Councilman Bill McKeever chaired the meeting. The ordinance would remove a superfluous bus stop...
North Bergen school board’s bond rating improved
The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating has been increased by financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA-. According to the school district, this is due to the community’s financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment, and the effects of the recent tax revaluation.
Proposed ordinance would advance Bayonne senior and supportive housing project
Bayonne has further advanced plans to construct a new public housing building in the city, estimated at approximately $10 million. The City Council has introduced an ordinance that would adopt an amended 8th Street Station Rehabilitation Plan to allow for the senior and supportive housing building at its July 20 meeting.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2