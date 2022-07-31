Witt 'moving forward' from hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH -- A tough week just got tougher for Devin Williams and the Brewers. Williams, the All-Star setup man whose honest reaction to the Josh Hader trade stood out as the Brewers reached the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, surrendered a walk-off home run to the first batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night at PNC Park in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates. The homer was the first Williams has allowed this season and snapped his franchise-record scoreless streak after 30 spotless outings.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO