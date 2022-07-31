Witt 'moving forward' from hamstring injury

www.mlb.com
MLB
Bart has 'good step forward' after trade of Casali
SAN FRANCISCO -- Hellos and goodbyes are always a part of the Trade Deadline, but one farewell was especially difficult for the Giants' Joey Bart. San Francisco made a few moves at the Deadline, acquiring utility man J.D. Davis and a handful of prospects to replenish the Giants' system. But that meant parting ways with four of the team's veterans, including backstop Curt Casali.
MLB
Bader heads to Yanks from Cards for Montgomery
NEW YORK -- In a surprising move that landed just ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, the Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader with a player to be named or cash considerations from the Cardinals in exchange for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Bader, a Gold Glove-winning center fielder and Bronxville, N.Y. native,...
MLB
Stott at shortstop after 'difficult decision' with Didi
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies are past the point of patience and track records. The Phillies announced Thursday afternoon that they released shortstop Didi Gregorius to make room on the 26-man roster for second baseman Jean Segura, who was activated from the 60-day injured list. Gregorius’ release made rookie Bryson Stott the Phillies’ everyday shortstop.
MLB
Urquidy's 7 scoreless, Altuve's 4 hits fuel Astros
HOUSTON -- Relieved that the Trade Deadline has come and gone and happy to know he remained with the Astros, right-hander José Urquidy continued his dominance by striking out 10 batters and throwing seven scoreless innings in Houston’s 6-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Minasian: 'I always feel a sense of urgency' to win
ANAHEIM -- The Angels were busy at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, making three separate deals that saw them trade outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-hander Noah Syndergaard and closer Raisel Iglesias for a group of prospects led by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez and left-hander Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
MLB
Kershaw (back) exits early, though Dodgers' momentum builds
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited with low back pain before the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. As he warmed up to pitch the fifth, Kershaw felt his back tighten up after his penultimate warmup throw. He then tried to throw one more to test the back, but immediately motioned over to the Dodgers dugout. He left the game with trainer Thomas Albert.
MLB
deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut
WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Ashcraft spins gem, comes close to complete game vs. Fish
MIAMI -- As the Trade Deadline dust was still settling for the Reds on Tuesday, the team was given another reason to feel good about some of the young players they are rebuilding around. Earlier in the day, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury were moved in...
MLB
Mets add Ruf from SF, Givens from Cubs
WASHINGTON -- Leading up to the Trade Deadline, the Mets harbored interest in a left-handed reliever and a catcher, among other pursuits. They acquired neither on Tuesday, instead striking a more modest pair of deals for platoon bat Darin Ruf and right-handed reliever Mychal Givens. Those two joined previously acquired pieces Tyler Naquin and Daniel Vogelbach as the entirety of New York’s Deadline haul, in terms of Major League pieces.
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
MLB
'This is what you sign up for': Braves set for crucial series vs. Mets
ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies walked through the clubhouse with a limp and Jake Odorizzi spent the morning hours introducing himself to his new teammates. All seemed to be going well for the Braves until they blew a late lead in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
MLB
Vargas makes huge impact in MLB debut
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas emerged from the visiting clubhouse with a huge smile on his face and just one earring hanging from his left ear. He proceeded to chat with the media and then took some hacks on the field. Every step of the...
MLB
Williams' epic scoreless streak ends in crushing fashion
PITTSBURGH -- A tough week just got tougher for Devin Williams and the Brewers. Williams, the All-Star setup man whose honest reaction to the Josh Hader trade stood out as the Brewers reached the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, surrendered a walk-off home run to the first batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night at PNC Park in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates. The homer was the first Williams has allowed this season and snapped his franchise-record scoreless streak after 30 spotless outings.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Get to know Abrams, Gore and the Nats' newest top prospects
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are ushering in a new wave of young talent after completing a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday. Get to know the five young prospects who were acquired to shape the next chapter of the Nats’ foundation.
MLB
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
