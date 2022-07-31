2 dead, 3 injured in crash during Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour

wwmt.com
WWMT
Stolen vehicle, weapons recovered during search in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people have been arrested after Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they recovered a stolen car and handguns Wednesday. Officers approached two suspects in the 1000 block of East Stockbridge Avenue around 8 p.m. They say a search of the vehicle uncovered two stolen guns. Calhoun...
WWMT
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man arrested following police chase of a stolen vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in custody after a police chase of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle in the 600 block of West Kilgore Rd around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Department. A pursuit started after a police officer tried to...
WWMT
Paw Paw man accused of setting fire to Planned Parenthood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced Thursday. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, breached the fence that surrounds Planned Parenthood and started two separate...
WWMT
Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
WWMT
Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids credit union robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video inside of a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive Monday afternoon.
WWMT
Charter customers experience 911 dispatch service interruptions in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo County Charter Communications customers were unable to get through to 9-1-1 emergency services Wednesday due to, what the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch authority confirmed was, a service outage. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says some Charter customers had reportedly been unable to contact...
WWMT
Thousands of West Michigan residents await power restoration late Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Areas of West Michigan were littered with fallen trees, scattered limbs and downed power lines Thursday. Wednesday's heavy rain and powerful winds wiped out power to tens of thousands of homes for nearly 24 hours. Power outages: Severe storms cut power to nearly 50,000 people in...
WWMT
Excessive heat and thunderstorms deliver 1-2 punch to West Michigan Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A heat advisory was issued Wednesday across West Michigan, due to heat indices projected to reach triple digits. "That's why we're here swimming today," said Angela Smith of Shelbyville. Smith and her friend Jessica Hewitt were among dozens who flocked to the beach at Ramona Park...
WWMT
Storms bring damage, flooding, outages throughout Allegan County
OTSEGO, Mich. — Storms toppled trees, broke power lines, and damaged buildings throughout Allegan County on Wednesday. In Otsego, a tree smashed onto the American Legion building on East Orleans Street, taking down a power line in the process. The houses along that street were in the dark Wednesday night.
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo asks for public input on Kalamazoo Avenue conversion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Avenue is expected to be turned into a two way street in 2024 and 2025, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The city is scheduled to host a series of community engagement events where staff will seek feedback from the community about the final design of the two way street.
WWMT
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WWMT
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
WWMT
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
WWMT
National Night Out kicks off in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety officials and local leaders kicked off the annual National Night Out event in Grand Rapids Tuesday. The event promoted local events and activities held around west Michigan communities Tuesday evening. National Night Out is a campaign to promote crime prevention awareness and strengthen...
WWMT
Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Veteran services will remain in Battle Creek, plans to relocate the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to Grand Rapids have been scraped. The Department of Veterans Affairs made recommended in March that all inpatient and outpatient services from the Battle Creek VA Medical Center be moved to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College offers free nursing assistant program to Barry County residents
HASTINGS, Mich. — Residents in Barry County are being offered an opportunity to join Kellogg Community College's nursing assistant program for free this fall. The community college announced Tuesday it will offer residents who meet income requirements a chance to join the nursing program beginning in October. KCC Receives...
WWMT
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County sees increase in requests for absentee ballots
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Voters headed to the polls and dropped off absentee ballots for the August Primary Election Tuesday. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their vote in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary Election: Who's on West Michigan's...
