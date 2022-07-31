Is There Still Time to Camp This Summer In New York

wrrv.com
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Drink Your Way Through Mead Fest This Weekend in Fishkill, NY
HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill. Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate be rude but if...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Stranger Things Star Spotted at Lower Hudson Valley Bakery
Stranger Things took the world by storm back in 2016. The show has become engrained in our culture now. The Netflix original series is so popular that it has held on to the massive following for 6 years. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Enter To Win a Pair of Tickets to The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is returning to the River Front Park in Beacon! It will take place on September 17th and promises to be a blast!. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is an annual event that lets people have fun and try different craft beers from all over New York! There will be over 60 Breweries there, each providing a unique drink for you to try! When you arrive you'll be given a souvenir sampling glass to drink from and a pretzel necklace to snack on! The tasting sessions will be from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm this year, and you can enjoy some live music, food trucks, games, and more!
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
Massive Halloween Candy Shortage Will Happen in New York?
Hershey released a statement late last week that sent candy lovers into a tizzy. The candy company says they will not be able to keep up with demand this Halloween. The CEO of Hershey Michele Buck wrote a release and stated:. We will not be able to fully meet consumer...
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
“Just NO! “: Dutchess County Split on Proposed Cold Spring Bridge
A great idea to address safety concerns, or an open invitation for visitors to overrun one of the most popular trails in the Hudson Valley? A newly proposed $50 million project that would help Breakneck Ridge hikers cross Metro-North rails has Dutchess County divided. The Proposed Project in Cold Spring,...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Need Compressed Natural Gas? Where Can You Buy It in the (845)?
Have a car that takes CNG, is it a struggle to find fuel? Did you think it would be tough when you bought a car that runs on Compressed Natural Gas? Was it worth it?. There are more options for people to use non-gasoline fuel options for cars here in the Hudson Valley, E-85, Ethanol, and even electricity. But while there are electric car charging stations all through out the Hudson Valley, (845), are there places that you can find Compressed Natural Gas, otherwise known as CNG?
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
