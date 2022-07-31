Is There Still Time to Camp This Summer In New York

The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is returning to the River Front Park in Beacon! It will take place on September 17th and promises to be a blast!. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is an annual event that lets people have fun and try different craft beers from all over New York! There will be over 60 Breweries there, each providing a unique drink for you to try! When you arrive you'll be given a souvenir sampling glass to drink from and a pretzel necklace to snack on! The tasting sessions will be from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm this year, and you can enjoy some live music, food trucks, games, and more!

BEACON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO