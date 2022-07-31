30th annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Queens

nypressnews.com
Staten Island Ferry riders continue to face delays due to staffing shortage
NEW YORK — Staten Island Ferry service was suspended for overnight hours Wednesday after riders had to deal with a third day of delays due to staffing shortages. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, the last ferry left the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan at 10:30 p.m. even though riders had been told they would be running hourly until 2 a.m. Remaining commuters were being told to take the NYC Ferry next door.
Staten Island Ferry running limited service due to
As CBS2’s Zinnia Maldonado reported, some passengers arriving at St. George Terminal didn’t even know service was going to be disrupted, and with the ferry only running once per hour, it’s going to be an all-day issue. “It’s going to make me late for work and late...
NY: Latest CDC Findings Indicate ‘Potential Community Spread’ of Polio in Hudson Valley
More polio has been detected in Hudson Valley wastewater samples, this time Orange County, according to NYS health officials, which it says further indicates potential community spread of the virus declared eradicated in 1979. The CDC detected polio in samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations...
National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood
NEW YORK – The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday. Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police. The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens. Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th...
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Exclusive: Man tracks his stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, then gets in fight with suspected thieves
NEW YORK — Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick. CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim. Stephen Herbert...
NYC Public Housing to become more energy efficient under $70M plan unveiled by Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams
New York City’s public housing complexes are getting $70 million to pay for new heating and cooling technology that would allow residents to control temperatures in their own apartments — a policy aimed at making buildings more energy efficient — as well as tenants’ own personal comfort.
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
