ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais

At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Houston, TX
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy