AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat
Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads. Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais
At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
Dan Campbell impressed with James Houston at training camp
"Man I am glad that he is in this building" The post Dan Campbell impressed with James Houston at training camp appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Lions' Dan Campbell and T.J. Hockenson team up for wholesome moment with young fan
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a ton of buzz heading into this season. Sure, the Lions only won three games in Campbell's inaugural campaign in Detroit and first ever season as a head coach, but his team fought hard and there's little doubting the fact that he's an incredible motivator and leader.
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera (knee) will consider retirement
Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera said Thursday that he will consider retirement following the season due to right knee pain.
