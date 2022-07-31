'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Recounts Show's Creator Humiliating Her on Set

popculture.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Admits He’s Not Attracted to Krysten
Mitch and Krysten from 'Married at First Sight' aren't on the same page when it comes to taking their relationship to the next level.
Popculture
Did Renee Zellweger's Friends Urge Her to Break up With Ant Anstead Amid Custody Battle With HGTV Star?
Are Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead on the rocks? A recent report has claimed that Zellweger's friends want her to break up with Anstead. They allegedly want her to part ways with Anstead amid his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over their 2-year-old son, Hudson. However, is this really the case? Suggest sheds some light on the rumor and sets the record straight.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just 1 Season
First Kill couldn't make it past its first season. Nearly two months after all eight episodes of the young adult lesbian vampire series dropped on the platform in June, Netflix has canceled First Kill after just one season, the streamer opting not to move forward with Season 2. News that a stake had been driven into the series was first confirmed by Deadline Tuesday night.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Popculture
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
MLB・
Popculture
'Good Morning America: Ginger Zee Reflects After Heartwarming Encounters With Fans
Ginger Zee is a busy woman right now. In addition to being Good Morning America's resident meteorologist, Zee is a published author. Her latest book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm, was released in January 2022. Months later, Zee continues to promote her book by meeting with fans from across the country. Most recently, she held a book signing in New Jersey and, as she reflected on Instagram, she truly appreciated the fans that came out to support her latest endeavor.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans React To Willie Robertson’s New Look
For all of you Duck Dynasty fans, you all have seen Willie Robertson over the years and just know how the guy looks. Would you believe he’s totally changed that look? Yes! Some fans who are reacting think Willie might be going through a midlife crisis. We have an updated look in a picture from Robertson for you to check out. Oh, yeah, he’s got some food, too, yet while it’s getting attention, it’s not as much as Willie’s new do. So, you check it out, and then we’ll get to some fan reaction below.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Popculture
'First Kill' Showrunner Reveals Why Netflix Canceled Series
First Kill had all the ingredients for another streaming hit among young Netflix viewers, as the show focused on vampires and monsters, subjects proven time and again to be a success. Unfortunately for the show's fans, Netflix didn't see enough instant success and the show was canceled on Tuesday, less than two months after its first season was released. Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson blamed Netflix's lack of marketing for the show's quick cancellation and lack of success.
Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Texted About Amber Heard's 'Sociopathic Behavior' — Read The Exchange
Two months after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial wrapped up, court documents containing the actor's text messages have been brought to light.In one batch of texts, the actor, 59, and pal Marilyn Manson exchange words over the latter's girlfriend-turned-wife, Lindsay Usich, who the singer likened to Heard."I got an amber 2.0 ... Lindsay just [pulled] an amber on me," Manson, 53, wrote, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean star replied, "DON'T TAKE NO S**T! Most important is to stay clam and not give her what she wants, which is, TO MAKE YOU SCREAM, FLIP OUT AND FEED...
