Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight Card Postponed Because of Weight Issue

Adrien Broner Wants Floyd Mayweather Fight; Says They Could Earn $100M
Adrien Broner is looking to score a huge payday by challenging Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an exhibition bout. Appearing on CIGARTALK (h/t TMZ Sports), Broner said the match would earn both fighters $100 million and laid out the reasons why. "We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole...
Gilbert Burns: 'I’d Love to Beat the S--t out of' Conor McGregor in UFC
If Conor McGregor wants to return to the UFC as a welterweight fighter, Gilbert Burns would relish the opportunity to square off with him inside the Octagon. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Burns said McGregor is "not a welterweight" fighter but he would "love to beat the s--t" out of him if he wants to compete in the division.
WWE's Logan Paul Says He Hopes to Make Return to Boxing in December
Logan Paul has embarked on a career in WWE, but the YouTube star has designs on returning to boxing as well. Appearing Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show with fellow WWE personality Pat McAfee, Paul revealed he is working toward taking part in a boxing match in December:. Paul declined...
Conor McGregor Again Hints at UFC Retirement: 'MMA, I’ll Never Forget You!'
Conor McGregor might be officially done with UFC and mixed martial arts as he begins his Hollywood career, which he indicated Thursday on Twitter:. Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud 🎥 ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/qLouRZpD81">pic.twitter.com/qLouRZpD81</a>
Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler 'Close' to Being Finalized for UFC 281
A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is reportedly being finalized for the UFC 281 card on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported Wednesday on The MMA Hour an agreement is "close" and "likely." Chandler (No. 5 in UFC's...
UFC's Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut in 'Road House' Remake with Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in Amazon Prime Video's reimagined take on the 1980s classic Road House starring Patrick Swayze. Justin Kroll of Deadline reported Wednesday that McGregor will join a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, who's set to play a former UFC fighter now working as a bouncer. The 34-year-old Irishman is slated for an original character role and won't portray himself in the film.
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Ronda Rousey and More
It is a question that has been on the minds of All Elite Wrestling fans since he cut the industry-shaking shoot promo on June 1 that most figured was the start of some red-hot summertime program but instead just led to his disappearance from television. However, a new report has...
Predicting the Next Big WWE Star to Return
It seems cliche to say it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan, but recent changes in the industry have made the sport more volatile and entertaining than it has been in a long time. More to the point, there is good reason to be optimistic about WWE right now.
