Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because of weight issues

MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
WWE・
worldboxingnews.net
“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight
Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
theScore
Aspinall tore MCL and meniscus in UFC London loss
Tom Aspinall suffered a torn MCL and meniscus, as well as some damage to his ACL, at UFC London in July, he said Wednesday. The heavyweight contender underwent surgery Wednesday in London to repair his knee. It is unclear how long he'll be on the shelf. Aspinall sustained the injuries...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Nunes passes Shevchenko to become UFC pound-for-pound queen again
Amanda Nunes is once again on top of the women's side of the UFC. Nunes moved into the No. 1 position of the women's pound-for-pound rankings Tuesday, jumping ahead of Valentina Shevchenko after beating Julianna Pena at UFC 277. Nunes was the pound-for-pound queen for years but dropped to No....
theScore
McGregor to star in 'Road House' remake
Conor McGregor is set to make his major acting debut. The former UFC two-division champion will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming reimagining of the classic 1980s action movie "Road House," according to Justin Kroll of Deadline. Production on the film is set to begin this month in the Dominican Republic.
theScore
Report: Poirier-Chandler close to finalized for UFC 281
A pivotal lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler is nearly set for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York, sources told MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. However, Chandler prefers to face Poirier in December, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Poirier is pushing to make...
