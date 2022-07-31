ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dust, monsoon weather passes through the Valley Saturday evening

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm

PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Laveen Village, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Flash Flood Warning#South Mountain Park#Azwx
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix couple cleaning up damage after storm floods home

The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Basha’s store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving

PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Regional airline Advanced Air begins service between Phoenix Sky Harbor, Gallup

PHOENIX — Regional airline Advanced Air added a route to metro Phoenix Monday, with travel to and from a northwestern city in New Mexico. The nonstop flight between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Gallup will take off once a day, after flight services stopped in Gallup more than 12 years ago, officials announced.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy