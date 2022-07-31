First Alert Forecast: Near Perfect Weather Today Will Give Way To More Heat

www.whec.com
WHEC TV-10
Great NYS Fair to offer flash sale on tickets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale Thursday, August 4 from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. In addition, Wade Shows is offering fairgoers an opportunity to score ride-all-day wristbands for just $20...
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
NY State will fund $1 million skate park in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State is spending big bucks to get kids outside and active. The state is providing $1 million toward a skate park in Perinton, which is the result of a two-year effort by skateboarding advocates. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford was there to celebrate the news and talk about the benefits.
More than 100 food and drink vendors at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Great New York State Fair added 15 new food and drink vendors to serve hungry and thirsty fairgoers. New choices range from Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, gyros from Greece, bowls from Brazil, and street food from Bosnia. There will also be hot sauces, chilling ices, spicy salsas, and soothing teas joining more than 100 food and beverage vendors.
Consumer Alert: We’re number one! It takes longer to sell a house in New York than any other states
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In consumer news, we're number one! But we're not celebrating topping this dubious list. It takes longer to sell a house in New York than any state in the union. The online bank Tangerine crunched numbers from Zillow. And here's the skinny. The data included...
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
DMV looking to fill 500 positions over the next year
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Monday that the online civil service exam period is now open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. The exam, which is being offered online for the first time, will be available until 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
New OASAS Commissioner: This is the most deadly overdose epidemic we've ever experienced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the number of overdose deaths in our community and across the state continues to rise, there is a new Commissioner at the top of the state agency tasked with helping people out of addiction. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke sat down with Dr. Chinazo...
Governor Hochul announces $682 million in financing for affordable housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new...
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
Ogden PD chief to retire in September
Mears was named chief in 2015. Throughout his tenure, he was a K9 handler and sergeant and attended the FBI National Academy Session 239. "I’m looking forward to new challenges and opportunities, but I will dearly miss working with my brother and sister officers and my fellow Chiefs,” Mears said.
Nationwide task force formed, aimed at eliminating robocalls
Connecticut’s Attorney General wants to stop robocalls and hold those who enable them accountable. William Tong has announced the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. It’s a 50-state coalition and Connecticut is taking a leadership role, being part of its Executive Committee. In a news conference Tuesday,...
